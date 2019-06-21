ATMA Admit Card 2019. Hall ticket for ATMA has been released by the Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS, atmaaims.com, Given below are steps to download the hall ticket of ATMA 2019.

ATMA Admit Card 2019: The Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS has declared the admit card of ATMA exams online on its official website, i.e. atmaaims.com. The Candidates those who are preparing for ATMA 2019, can visit the official website of the association, and can download their hall ticket.

The candidates must note that the admit card is available only on the official page of the website. Candidates who had successfully submitted the application form before the deadline, can download the ATMA admit card.

The ATMA 2019 will held on June 23,2019. In order to download the admit card, the candidates are required to login the offical website with their registered email id and password.

ATMA Admit Card 2019:Steps to download ATMA hall ticket

Step 1:Login the official website of ATMA, i.e atmaaims.com

Step 2: Select the ‘Exam’ date for ATMA, it is June 23, 2019 in the Admit card link

Step 3: Candidates should then enter the PID and password in the space provided

Step 4: After that click on login tab on the screen

Step 5: ATMA 2019 hall ticket/ admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print out of the ATMA 2019 admit card for future reference.

The ATMA Admit Card 2019 will contain the details of the candidate like the candidate name and roll number of the candidate, category, examination date and time, duration of exam, reporting time to the examination centre, exam centre name and address, and the instructions to be followed on the day of the exam. Candidates should not be permitted to give exams without the admit card.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App