ATMA exam 2018 Admit Card: The Admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Aptitude(ATMA) exam 2018 has been released on the official website. Candidates can log in to - atmaaims.com to view and download their Admit Cards. ATMA exam is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2018.

ATMA Admit Card 2018: The admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Aptitude(ATMA) exam 2018 has been released. The exam is scheduled for December 23, 2018, and the scores in this exam would be considered for admissions for the 2019 Session into MBA Schools across the country. The candidates who have enrolled for the exam should download their Admit Cards from the official website www.atmaaims.com.

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) conducts the ATMA which is a credible and comprehensive test for admissions to numerous Post-Graduate Management Programs in reputed institutes like IIMs, ISB, Xavier Institutes, Welingkar, MDI, SP Jain, ICFAI and NMIMS. Candidates can attempt the exam 5 times a year to improve their score.

The ATMA is a computer-based test with 180 questions with each correct answer worth 1 mark, divided over 6 sections in a 3-hour time period. Negative marking is present for this exam with every wrong answer carrying a .25 mark deduction.

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the following steps:

Visit the official website of ATMA – www.atmaaims.com

Click on the candidate login link

Enter your PID and password along with the exam date

Download the admit card and carry a physical copy of the admit card on the day of the exam

The candidates are also required to carry a valid Identity Proof on the day of the exam. The candidates should follow the instructions mentioned on the Admit Card. Exams for ATMA will also be conducted next year in the months of February, May, June and July.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More