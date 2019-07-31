ATMA result 2019 date: The Association of Indian Management Schools will declare the Aims Test of Management Admissions (ATMA) results 2019 on its official website on August 2, 2019.

ATMA result 2019: The Association of Indian Management Schools is all set to announce the Aims Test of Management Admissions (ATMA) results 2019. Candidates those who have appeared for the ATMA 2019. .The ATMA examination was conducted on July 28, 2019, in the computer-based mode.

Candidates those who had qualified the exam will be granted admission to the management programs in the participating institutes based on the cutoff marks set for the admissions.

Steps to check ATMA Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA, atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the June 28, 2019 Result link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials like the exam date, PID and password in the result link

Step 4: ATMA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Association of Indian Management Schools is the examination conducting body for ATMA. It grants admission to the various management programs offered in the management institutes accepting ATMA scores. The examination is conducted close to 5 times a year across the different designated centers. Earlier the examinations were conducted on December 23, 2018, February 17, 2019, May 25, 2019, and June 23, 2019.

