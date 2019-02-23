ATMA Result 2019: The result of ATMA 2019 conducted by Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) for admissions into Management programmes has been declared on the official website. Candidates can check the result at atmaaims.com by following the steps given below.

ATMA result 2019: Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) had conducted the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2019 on February 17 and the result for the same has been released on its official website. The Candidates who had appeared in the entrance examination can log into the official website of the institution and check their respective results at – atmaaims.com. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the results from the official website given below for their convenience.

How to check and download the ATMA result 2019?

Step 1: Log into the official website of AIMS as mentioned above i.e. – atmaaims.com

Step 2: Search for the link that reads, ‘click here’ next to the link ‘ATMA Feb 17, 2019 exam download result’ on the homepage of the official website

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected a new page

Step 4: Now, enter the necessary credentials to log in i.e. user id and password

Step 5: The result of ATMA 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference

Direct link to go to the official website of AIMS and download the result of the ATMA 2019 entrance exam: https://atmaaims.com/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1

