ATMA Result 2019: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the results of ATMA 2019 for July exam on atmaaims.com. Candidates who have appeared can check the steps to download the same given below.

ATMA Result 2019: The Association of Indian Management Schools or AIMS has announced the ATMA Result 2019 or ATMA 2019 Results or results of ATMA 2019 July exam on the official website – atmaaims.com. All the candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination are advised to check and download their respective results from the official website mentioned above. Candidates can check their results by using PID and Password as per the notification released on the official website by the examination conducting authority.

How to check and download the ATMA 2019 Result or ATMA Result 2019?

Visit the official website as mentioned above – atmaaims.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here” against the option on the top saying ATMA 28th July 2019 Exam

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, enter the necessary login details such as EXAM, PID, and Password

Now, click on the Login option

On submitting the details the ATMA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download the ATMA 2019 Result and take a print out of the scorecard for reference if necessary

According to the official website of the AIMS, ATMA 2019 was conducted on July 28, 2019 at various centres for admissions to the MBA programmes. The ATMA entrance for admissions is jointly conducted by various Management Schools in the Country. The registration for ATMA was closed on July 22, 2019 at 5:00PM. And the admit cards for the examination were released on July 25, 2019.

A notice on the official website says that the ATMA 2019 results will be declared on August 2, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers handy as the results will be available on the official website anytime soon.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App