Atomic Energy Education Society AEES recruitment 2019: The notification has been released by the Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) inviting applications for the post of PRT, TGT, Librarian, and special education. Candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, aees.gov.in, on or before July 20, 2019. Candidates require two years diploma in education or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) to apply for the required posts. There are total 57 vacancies are on offer.

Post wise vacancy details:

Primary Teacher (PRT): 30

TGT (Maths/ Physics): 4

TGT (Chemistry/ Biology) – 1

TGT (English) – 4

TGT (Hindi/Sanskrit) – 8

PGT (Hindi) – 1

PGT (Physics) – 1

PGT (Chemistry) – 1

Librarian – 2

Special Educator – 1

Educational qualification:

PGT (Hindi): Post Graduation in Hindi or Sanskrit and graduation with Hindi as one of the subjects in all three years and B.Ed. with Hindi or Sanskrit as a teaching subject.

PGT (Physics): Post Graduation in Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics and B.Ed. with any science subject as a teaching subject.

PGT (Chemistry): Post Graduation in Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry and B.Ed. with any Science subject as a teaching subject.

TGT (English): Subject English as an elective subject in graduation for all three years. B.Ed. with English as a teaching subject.

TGT (Hindi/Sanskrit): Hindi or Sanskrit as an elective subject in graduation for all the three years. B.Ed. with Hindi or Sanskrit as a teaching subject.

TGT (Mathematics/Physics): Mathematics and Physics in graduation in at least two years and B.Ed. with any subject of science as a teaching subject.

TGT (Chemistry/Biology): Chemistry and Botany/ Zoology in graduation at least 2 years and B.Ed. with any subject of Science as a teaching subject.

TGT(Social Science): Graduation in any two of the following subjects in at least two years is required. History, geography, Economics, Political Science of which one must be either History or Geography and B.Ed. with Social Science or any subject of Social Science as a teaching subject.

Librarian: Bachelor’s degree in Library Science or equivalent degree from a recognized University. A minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate.

Three years Graduation in any subject and Diploma/Degree of minimum one-year duration in Library Science from recognized institution with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test.

Candidates can apply online through the website aees.gov.in on or before July 20, 2019.

