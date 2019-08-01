AUAT Result 2019: The results of AUAT 2019 has been declared on the official website - aliah.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the PG, BEd result 2019 in this article given below.

AUAT Result 2019: The results of AUAT 2019 has been declared on the official website – aliah.ac.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the Aliah University Admission Test (AUAT) 2019 for PG and B.Ed courses are advised to check their respective entrance examination results on the official website. Candidates can check the instructions to download the AUAT Results 2019 from the website given below for their convenience.

The University had conducted the AUAT 2019 entrance examinations for the postgraduate admissions at the university campus on June 25 and June 26 and the entrance examination for admission to BEd courses was held on June 27, 2019. Those who have been declared qualified in the entrance examination will be eligible for admissions.

Candidates are required to attend the admission counselling, which will be notified soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the University for more details on the AUAT 2019 Counselling.

How to check the AUAT Result 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website as mentioned above

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “AUAT 2019 Result download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Click on the submit option

The results of AUAT 2019 will be displayed on the screen of the computer

Download and keep a copy for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to download the AUAT 2019 Result online: AUAT Result 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App