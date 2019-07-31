AUAT Result 2019 out: The results for the admissions in the PG and BEd courses have been declared by the Aliah University. All the candidates can check their result by visiting aliah.ac.in.

AUAT Result 2019 out: Aliah University (AU) has released the results of Aliah University Admission Test or popularly known as the AUAT 2019 for all the Post Graduate (PG) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) courses. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by visiting the official website of the Aliah University, aliah.ac.in. The examinations for the admission in the postgraduate (PG) courses were conducted on June 25, 2019, and June 26, 2019, and the examination for the admissions in the Bachelor of Education (BEd) courses was conducted on June 27, 2019.

Steps to check the AUAT result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Aliah University, aliah.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying AUAT 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: In order to check the PG results, tap the link saying PG results and select the course.

Step 5: In order to check the BEd result, tap the link saying BEd results and select the course.

Step 6: Your merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the merit list.

Step 8: Take a print out of the merit list and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

About Aliah University:

Aliah University is a state university under the Department of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education, Government of West Bengal. The university came into existence via the Aliah university Act of 2007 passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The act came into existence on April 5, 2008. The parent institution from which it was upgraded to a university was mentioned in many of the old Government records as Calcutta Mohamedan College or Calcutta Madarsa and was founded by British Governor-General Warren Hastings in 1780 at the request of a few gentle people of the Muslin community.

