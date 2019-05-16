AUCET 2019 Results declared: Check steps to download @audoa.in: The qualified candidates can be selected for various programmes offered in campus colleges of Andhra University.

The Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2019 result has been announced. Candidates can check the results online on the official website @audoa.in. The qualified candidates can be selected for various programmes offered in campus colleges of Andhra University.

How to check results 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website @audoa.in

Step 2: Click on AUCET 2019 result link

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

All the candidates who had appeared will be awarded AUCET-2019 test-wise ranks as per marks secured in the test appeared. The result for the entrance test has been uploaded on the official website. In case if the candidate is unable to open the official website result link, he or she can open the result at manabadi.com.

The exam was conducted across the state of Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur.

The examination is conducted for admission into various science, arts, engineering and law courses offered in campus colleges of Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam, P.G. Centre, and colleges affiliated to AU offering P.G. courses for the academic year.

