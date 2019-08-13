AURIC Recruitment 2019: Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited or AURIC is all set to conduct a Walk-in-interview for the posts of Manager and others. Interested candidates can check the details of the recruitment given below.

AURIC Recruitment 2019: Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited or AURIC has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Manager and others. The recruiting authority is going to conduct a Walk-in-Interview for the posts and all the interested and eligible candidates can take apart in the same. According to the notice released by the authority, the interview will be conducted on August 22, 2019.

Candidates are advised to go through the Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AURIC) Job Notification before attending the interview on the scheduled date. Eligible candidates must note that they will have to fill up the application form before appearing in the interview and they must carry all necessary documents required for verification during the walk-in-interview.

AURIC Recruitment 2019: Important Date

The Walk-in-Interview has been scheduled to be held on August 22, 2019

AURIC Recruitment 2019: Manager and Other post vacancy details

Senior Manager post (Infrastructure and Development): 1

Manager post (Information and Communications Technology): 1

Manager post (Electrical): 1

Junior Manager (Civil Infrastructure): 1

City Surveyor post: 1

Horticulture Supervisor post: 1

AURIC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Senior Manager (Infrastructure and Development), a candidates need to have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University under the Central or State government.

For Manager post (Information and Communications Technology), candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication/Information Technology/Computer Science from any recognized University.

For Manager post (Electrical), candidates need to have a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical engineering or Mechanical Engineering.

For Junior Manager post (Civil Infrastructure), candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University in India.

For City Surveyor post, candidates need to have a diploma in Geomatics from any Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Those having experience with Autodesk Civil 3d (AutoCAD) and ESRI ArcMap software and experience working with local government organization will be given preference.

For Horticulture Supervisor post, candidates need to have a Bachelor’s degree in Horticulture or Agriculture or Foresting from any recognized University under the government.

