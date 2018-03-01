The daughter of an auto driver in Dehradun topped the Provincial Civil Services (PCS-judicial) examinations 2016. The results were declared on Thursday. Poonam Todi, a resident of Nehru Colony has thanked her family for the never-ending support. With the great achievement, Poonam has proved that the girls can do anything.

A proud moment has come for an auto driver in Dehradun as his daughter topped the Provincial Civil Services (PCS-judicial) examinations 2016. The results were declared on Thursday. Poonam Todi, a resident of Nehru Colony has thanked her family for the never-ending support. She also told that her father never lets financial constraints come in the way to pursue her aim. She indeed has made the entire family proud of her hard work. Poonam Todi has proved that there is nothing that the girls cannot achieve in their life.

“I have worked really hard for this. My family has supported me in every step. My father is an auto-driver but he never let financial constraints come in my way. I will perform my duties honestly,” a leading daily quoted Poonam Todi as saying. Praising their daughter, Ashok Todi told that his daughter has actually worked a lot with her aim. Her mother displayed her happiness by saying that she wants every mother should get a daughter like hers. Poonam Todi also said that every parent should give their daughters a chance to study.

“My daughter has worked really hard for this. The credit goes to her brothers, her mother and her hard work. I can’t express my feelings in words. I wish all daughters make their parents proud of her,” her father, Ashok Todi said. The proud mother, Lata Todi said, “I wish all mothers get daughters like her.” A few days back, a Pune based girl Student Shruti Vinod Shrikhande topped the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Shruti emerged the national level topper in the written examinations and the interview for the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

