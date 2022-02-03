The placement drive in the Mohali and Hyderabad campuses of the Indian Business School witnessed several highs and firsts to its credit. Average CTC of Rs. 34.07 lakhs offered to students.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) recently concluded its campus placement drive for the students of the 2022 batch of its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) course. The placement drive in the Mohali and Hyderabad campuses witnessed several highs and firsts to its credit. According to the figures provided by the premier business school, this year, a record number of 2,066 offers were made by a total of 270 recruiters.

Figures reveal that the acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student. This data indicates the huge number of offers that were made during the placement drive as the batch of 929 students is the largest batch the ISB or any other MBA institute in the country has ever witnessed. The acceptable offer yield per company stood at 7.68.

The average accepted CTC of Rs. 34.07 lakhs is an increase of 20.78% compared to last year’s average CTC of Rs. 28.21 lakhs during the placement week. Data available with the placement cell also recorded an average salary hike of 173.67% for students who enrolled in the B-School’s PGP course.

The recruiters that offered the highest number of offers were from the Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG and Healthcare industries.

With 39% women students, ISB has the distinction of being one of the most gender-inclusive among the leading business schools of India. Female students bagged 41% of the total offers that were made by the recruiters under the placement drive.

Deputy Dean Prof. Ramabhadran Thirumalai said on the occasion, “Established conglomerates and startups alike, have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent. The PGP at ISB has become eponymous with diversity.” He added, “One of the many reasons recruiters like our students is their ability to get things done. It is gratifying to witness again the faith reposed by our partners in choosing ISB as their campus of choice.”