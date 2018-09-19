AYUSH NET 2018 is currently scheduled to take place in 5 cities of India - Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Guwahati. As the time of examination is approaching near, the students should gear up to prepare for it.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has announced that the AYUSH NET 2018 will be conducted in the month of November this year. CCRAS, an autonomous body, will supervise the examination on behalf of Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM).

AYUSH NET examinations will be conducted for the degree of PhD fellowship (SRF) in some related streams.

REGISTRATION:

The registration for the examination will start from September 20, 2018. The interested students should note the date and keep it on priority to register as soon as the registration starts. Also, the candidates should note that the mode of registration will be online and they can apply for registering on the official website i.e., ayush.gov.in

The candidates are supposed to apply online with the exam fee of Rs 1,000. Whereas for OBC and SC/ST/PH candidates the exam fee is Rs 250.

ELIGIBILITY:

The candidates who possess MD/ MS in any AYUSH course or has done his/her graduation with an experience of 5 years are eligible to apply for this entrance examination.

AGE LIMIT

The official upper age limit for the applicants is 32 years as on January 1, 2019.

SYLLABUS

The exam will widely cover two parts: Part 1 will be the Aptitude section and the Part 2 will be the subject-specific section: Ayurveda, Yoga Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy)

MARKS

The exam paper will be a total of 120 marks.

The candidates who aim at cracking this entrance examination should note these important dates.

Date of the exam: November 13, 2018

Registration starts: September 20, 2018

Registration ends on: October 3, 2018

Last date for depositing exam fees: October 4, 2018

Date for the release of Admit card: October 23, 2018

