Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of Junior Officer in Balmer Law Eligible candidates can apply for the post of a junior officer. The last date for the online application submission is April 26, 2019

Balmer Lawriere recuritment2019: Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd has invited applications for the post of Junior Officer. The candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official website — www.blrecruit.in. The last date to apply for the post is April 26.

Details regarding the Important Dates of the recruitment for Junior officer:

The application process will begin from March 27, 2019

Last Date for submission of Application: April 26, 2019

Vacancy details regarding the recruitment of Junior officer in Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd:

Total post: 33 post

For the post of Accounts & Finance 06 Posts

For the post of Human resource: 03 Posts

For the post of operation (Freight Forwarding) -02 Posts

For the post of Stores & Purchase: – 03 Posts

For the post of Warehouse: Operation: 07 Posts

For the post of Production: 04 Posts

For the post of Site Operations: 02 Posts

For the post of Electrical: 01 Post

For the post of Sales & Marketing (TCW): 01 Post

For the post of Official Language: 02 Posts

For the post of Estate Administration: 01 Post

For the post of Production 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Officer Posts

Educational Qualification required for recruitment of Junior officer in Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd:

Qualification required for Accounts & Finance / Stores & Purchase:

Candidates must hold a bachelor degree in commerce from any authorised university.

Qualification required for operation /human resource department – Freight Forwarding/

(Warehouse Operation)/(Sales & Marketing)

Candidate must be graduated from any stream

Qualification required for the Production

Candidate must hold a diploma mechanical from an authorised university

Qualification required for Site Operation: Diploma in Chemical engineering from any authorised university

Qualification required for Electrical:

Diploma in Electrical engineering from any authorised university

Qualification required for Official Language:

Candidate must hold a Master Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation Level from an authorised university

Qualification required for the Estate Administration

Candidate must hold a Diploma in Civil Engineering from an authorised university.

Qualification required for Production:

Candidate must hold a Diploma in Chemical/ Petrochemical engineering

Age Limit for recruitment of Junior officer in Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd: 30 Years

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More