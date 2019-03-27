Balmer Lawriere recuritment2019: Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd has invited applications for the post of Junior Officer. The candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official website — www.blrecruit.in. The last date to apply for the post is April 26.
Details regarding the Important Dates of the recruitment for Junior officer:
The application process will begin from March 27, 2019
Last Date for submission of Application: April 26, 2019
Vacancy details regarding the recruitment of Junior officer in Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd:
Total post: 33 post
For the post of Accounts & Finance 06 Posts
For the post of Human resource: 03 Posts
For the post of operation (Freight Forwarding) -02 Posts
For the post of Stores & Purchase: – 03 Posts
For the post of Warehouse: Operation: 07 Posts
For the post of Production: 04 Posts
For the post of Site Operations: 02 Posts
For the post of Electrical: 01 Post
For the post of Sales & Marketing (TCW): 01 Post
For the post of Official Language: 02 Posts
For the post of Estate Administration: 01 Post
For the post of Production 01 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Junior Officer Posts
Educational Qualification required for recruitment of Junior officer in Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd:
Qualification required for Accounts & Finance / Stores & Purchase:
Candidates must hold a bachelor degree in commerce from any authorised university.
Qualification required for operation /human resource department – Freight Forwarding/
(Warehouse Operation)/(Sales & Marketing)
Candidate must be graduated from any stream
Qualification required for the Production
Candidate must hold a diploma mechanical from an authorised university
Qualification required for Site Operation: Diploma in Chemical engineering from any authorised university
Qualification required for Electrical:
Diploma in Electrical engineering from any authorised university
Qualification required for Official Language:
Candidate must hold a Master Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation Level from an authorised university
Qualification required for the Estate Administration
Candidate must hold a Diploma in Civil Engineering from an authorised university.
Qualification required for Production:
Candidate must hold a Diploma in Chemical/ Petrochemical engineering
Age Limit for recruitment of Junior officer in Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd: 30 Years
