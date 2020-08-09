The Banaras Hindu University or BHU, Uttar Pradesh is set to conduct entrance exams for all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmesof the university. Know all the related details here.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) based in Uttar Pradesh is set to conduct entrance exams for all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the university. A week before the entrance tests, the university will issue the admit cards to the candidates. This year, the entrance exams for the Banaras Hindu University will be held in two phases between Aug 24, 2020, and September 14, 2020.

The university recently issues an statement that said that the entrance tests for all Postgraduate courses that include LLB (3-years programme), BEd, BEd-Special Education, BP ED, BFA and BPA is scheduled in the first phase during August 24 to 31, 2020. Students may download the revised schedule for entrance tests from the official website of the university, bhuonline.in.

The statement further read that the entrance test for remaining Undergraduate programmes, BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom-FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB – 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc will be held in the second phase on 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th September 2020.

Also read: Centre likely to reopen schools and colleges in phased manner from September: Report

Also read: JEE Main 2020 Exam: Check date, guidelines and all other details here

The schedule for the 2nd phase of entrance exams will be posted by the university on the official website bhuonline.in on August 17, 2020. These tests were scheduled to be conducted between August 16 and August 31.

BHU statement read that all eligible candidates are advised to download the latest test schedule from BHU entrance test portal (www.bhuonline.in). It added that as per provisions of the University Entrance Test Bulletin, admit card for entrance tests may be downloaded from the entrance test portal around one week prior to the date of entrance test.

Also read: Delhi HC gives DU green signal to hold OBEs for final year students