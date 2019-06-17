BHU faculty recruitment 2019: The Banaras Hindu University Varanasi has invited applications for the posts of assistant professors. The varsity will be filling 350 vacancies through the recruitment drive. Interested candidates can check the below-mentioned steps and apply for the same.

BHU faculty recruitment 2019: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi will be hiring as many as 350 posts of assistant professor through the recruitment drive. For the same, the BHU has invited the applications on the official website. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website at bhu.ac.in before June 25, 2019.

Check steps to apply for BHU faculty recruitment 2019:

You need to visit the official website at bhu.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the recruitment. Click on the link that reads apply for the post of assistant professor. It will be followed by another click on the new registration option. Enter your registration id to log-in. Fill all the details in the form and upload an image. Make an online payment.

After finalizing the online process, candidates are required to submit the form including enclosures in the Office of the Registrar Recruitment and Assessment Cell. The address of the said office is Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (UP).

BHU faculty recruitment 2019 fee:

Candidates are needed to pay a fee of Rs 1000 as an application fee. They should note that the payment is non-refundable. Those candidates who belong to reserved candidates do not need to pay the application fee.

BHU faculty recruitment 2019 salary:

Once selected, the assistant professors will be given a salary from Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700.

