The University of Bangalore will soon declare the results for UG/PG exams. It is expected to be announced on July 26. Students can check the result on the university's official website bangaloreuniversity.ac.in. Check steps to download the result.

Bangalore University to announce Under Graduation and Post Graduation result soon. The result for UG/PG exams will be declared on Friday, July 26, 2019, and candidates who appeared for the exams are required to check their respective result on the official website bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

The examinations for UG/PG various courses were conducted in the month of May and June 2019. To check the results, candidates must go on to the varsity official website and enter their personal details including registration number and roll number given by the university. After result appear on your screen, students can download and take a print out if needed.

Apart from the official website, BBM, B COM, BCA, BA, BBA, BSc, MBA and UVCE Engineering semester results can also be downloaded from the website attristech.com and results.karnatakaeducation.net.

Steps to check Bangalore University UG/ PG results 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the university official website bangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter roll number and registration number in the dialogue box

Step 4: Result will appear, download if needed

The University of Bangalore was established in July 1964. It is located in Karnataka which is known as Bangalore’s Garden City. Bangalore University is recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. Many courses are offered by the renowned varsity including UG, PG, M Phil, PhD and other diploma courses.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App