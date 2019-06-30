Bank Note Press, Dewas has invited 58 applications for the post of Supervisor and Junior Technician. Candidates can apply for the posts on or before August 2, 2019

Bank Note Press, Dewas Recruitment 2019: Bank Note Press, Dewas has invited applications for the post of Supervisor and Junior Technician. All eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before August 2, 2019.

Important Dates

Opening of website link for online registration and Payment of fees in online mode – July 3 to August 2, 2019

Closing date for receipt of application – August 2, 2019

Tentative date of online examination at selected – August/ September 2019

Bank Note Press, Dewas Vacancy Details:

Supervisor (Printing and Platemaking) – 14 Posts

Supervisor (Air Conditioning) – 2 Posts

Supervisor (Ink Factory) – 4 Posts

Junior Technician – (Ink Factory) – 30 Posts

Junior Technician (Printing and Platemaking) – 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Supervisor and Junior Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Supervisor (Printing and Platemaking) – 1st class Diploma in Printing Technology from AICTE approved Institute.

Supervisor (Air Conditioning) – 1st class Diploma in Air-Conditioning/ Refrigeration Engineering from AICTE approved Institute.

Supervisor (Ink Factory) – 1st class Diploma in dyestuff technology/ paint technology/ surface coating technology/ printing ink technology/ printing technology from AICTE approved Institute.

Junior Technician (Ink Factory) – Full-time ITI certificate in dyestuff technology/ paint technology/ surface coating technology/ printing ink technology/ printing technology

Junior Technician (Printing & Platemaking) – Full-time ITI certificate in Printing and Platemaking Trade. Litho offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Hand Composing.

How to apply for Bank Note Press, Devas Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application will open from July 3, 2019, and will close on August 2, 2019. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future references.

