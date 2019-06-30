Bank Note Press, Dewas Recruitment 2019: Bank Note Press, Dewas has invited applications for the post of Supervisor and Junior Technician. All eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before August 2, 2019.
Important Dates
Opening of website link for online registration and Payment of fees in online mode – July 3 to August 2, 2019
Closing date for receipt of application – August 2, 2019
Tentative date of online examination at selected – August/ September 2019
Bank Note Press, Dewas Vacancy Details:
Supervisor (Printing and Platemaking) – 14 Posts
Supervisor (Air Conditioning) – 2 Posts
Supervisor (Ink Factory) – 4 Posts
Junior Technician – (Ink Factory) – 30 Posts
Junior Technician (Printing and Platemaking) – 8 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Supervisor and Junior Technician Posts
Educational Qualification:
Supervisor (Printing and Platemaking) – 1st class Diploma in Printing Technology from AICTE approved Institute.
Supervisor (Air Conditioning) – 1st class Diploma in Air-Conditioning/ Refrigeration Engineering from AICTE approved Institute.
Supervisor (Ink Factory) – 1st class Diploma in dyestuff technology/ paint technology/ surface coating technology/ printing ink technology/ printing technology from AICTE approved Institute.
Junior Technician (Ink Factory) – Full-time ITI certificate in dyestuff technology/ paint technology/ surface coating technology/ printing ink technology/ printing technology
Junior Technician (Printing & Platemaking) – Full-time ITI certificate in Printing and Platemaking Trade. Litho offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Hand Composing.
How to apply for Bank Note Press, Devas Recruitment 2019:
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application will open from July 3, 2019, and will close on August 2, 2019. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future references.