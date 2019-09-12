Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2019: The last date to submit the online application form for Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment for Head (New MSME Business) is September 30, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the post.

India’s public sector banking and financial services company, Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a notification for inviting applications for the post of Head (New MSME Business). Candidates who look forward to applying for the post can apply online through the official website www.bankofbaroda.in on or before the last date i.e. September 30, 2019.

This is a great opportunity for those candidates who have been in the banking sector since a very long time with the experience of two decades. Bank of Baroda has maintained a good brand value and getting associated with such a bank will be an advantage.

Vacancy details for Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2019:

Head (New MSME Business)– 1 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have completed graduation from a Central Government recognized university or institute. Candidates graduated in Engineering or having the qualification of CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) or equivalent to that will be given the preference.

Experience

The candidate should have at least 20 years of experience in Banking and Finance out of which 10-15 years of experience in MSME Finance is preferable in which some substantive years of experience as Head of MSME.

Monthly Compensation

Salary will not be a limiting factor, it will depend upon case to case and the right candidate, also, it will be discussed at the time of interview.

Age

The age of the candidate should be between 45-55 years.

Location

The location of the job will be Mumbai, Maharashtra. Candidates are advised to apply only when they can re-locate (in case they reside out of Mumbai).

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2019 Notification- Download PDF

How to apply for Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidate can apply through the official website (career page) and they are advised to regularly visit the website for all the further updates and instructions. The last date for the online application form submission is September 30, 2019.

