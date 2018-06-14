Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Bank of Baroda has released a notification for the recruitment of PO (Probationary Officers). The notification says that 600 positions are vacant, which will be filled up through admissions to the Baroda Manipal School of Banking. Here is everything you need to know about Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 like application process, fee, age limit, exam date etc.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: The Bank of Baroda or BOB has announced vacancies against the post of Probationary Officers (PO) on its official website. According to a notification published on the Bank’s website, there are 600 vacancies for PO which will be filled up by candidates through admissions to the Baroda Manipal School of Banking. The notification says that the last date for submitting an online application for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 is July 2, 2018.

Those who want to make a career in the Banking sector can check the detailed notification on the official website and apply for the same before the last date. The Bank of Baroda has joined hands with Manipal Group to impart training to young, bright graduates in order to make them fit for a career in Banking in the Bank of Baroda.

Candidates have to appear for a selection test online which will consist of objective and descriptive type of questions followed by Psychometric Assessment, Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Those who qualify for the 9 (nine) months residential program at the Baroda Manipal School of Banking campus will receive a Post Graduate Certificate in Banking & Finance from Manipal University on completion of the course.

ALSO READ: CBSE CTET 2018 official notification released, check details @ ctet.nic.in

Important Dates:

Commencement of on-line registration of application – 12/06/2018

Closure of registration of application – 02/07/2018

Closure for editing application details – 02/07/2018

Last date for printing your application – 17/07/2018

Online Fee Payment – 12/06/2018 to 02/07/2018

Interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for Bank of Baroda posts:

Log in to the official website of Bank of Baroda – https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in Search for the link ‘Careers’ on the homepage and click on the same Click on ‘Apply Now’ under the tab ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officer through admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking’ At first, register yourself and then log in with the necessary credentials Fill up the application form and pay the fee A confirmation page will appear on the screen Download the same and take a print out for future reference

ALSO READ: Prakash Javadekar: PhD mandatory for assistant professors’ recruitment in colleges, universities from 2021

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More