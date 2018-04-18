Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Bank of Baroda has invited applications for various posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the bank bankofbaroda.com. The application starts from April 16, 2018, to May 6, 2018 and the minimum qualification for the posts is graduation, however, candidates having MBA with IRDA certification and NISM certification will be given preference.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: The Bank of Baroda has issued a notification which says that the bank is going to recruit and applications are invited for human resource for wealth management services on contractual basis in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The candidates interested to apply for the post can log on to the official website of Bank of Baroda i.e. bankofbaroda.com. The notification also says that MBA graduates with IRDA certification and NISM certification for sales and distribution of insurance and mutual fund products will be given preference for the job while a minimum graduate degree is enough to apply for the job.

Moreover, the total number of vacancy is 424 including all the posts. The relevant posts along with the number of vacancies are Senior Relationship Managers, 375, Territory Head 37, Group Head 6 Operations Head Wealth 01, Operations Manager Wealth 01, Services and Control Manager 01, Product Manager Investments 01, Compliance Manager Wealth 01, NRI Wealth Products Manager 01.

To apply online for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018, candidates can follow the steps given below:’

Go to the official website bankofbaroda.co.in Click on the link which read, “Current Openings” Read the details in the advertisement carefully to ensure your eligibility before applying online Click on “Online Application” to fill up the application form online Now the candidate would be directed to the”Apply Online” page (If the candidate is applying for the first time register yourself/ already registered candidate can “Sign In” directly by using their application number and password sent to their valid e-mail ID/Mobile No. Fill up the application form. Candidates need to fill up to all mandatory fields in “First Screen” tab and click on “SUBMIT” Fill the all details in the application and upload Photo, Signature. Now make the Application fee payment online and then Submit the Form. Take a print out of online application for future references.

