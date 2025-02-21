Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025

The Bank of Baroda has commenced the application process for 4000 Apprentice Posts at https://www.bankofbaroda.in. Selection will done on the basis of online examination, document verification and local language test.

The Bank of Baroda has commenced the application process for 4000 Apprentice Posts at https://www.bankofbaroda.in. Selection will done on the basis of online examination, document verification and local language test. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process and other details here.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025:

The Bank of Baroda has released recruitment notification for 4000 Apprentice Posts . These positions are to be filled under the Apprentices Act, 1961 across the country. Selection will done on the basis of online examination, document verification and local language test. The online application process has been commenced at https://www.bankofbaroda.in. The last date for submission of online application is March 11, 2025.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice2025 : Overview

Candidates can check below all the crucial details such as and important date, organisation, application process, category etc.

Organization Bank of Baroda

Post Name Apprentices

Vacancies 4000

Last Date March 11, 2025

Official Website https://www.bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Date

The online application process for these posts has commenced from today. You can follow the schedule given below.

Opening date for submission of application February 19, 2025

Last date for submission of application March 11, 2025

BOB Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 4000 Apprentice posts are available in different disciplines across the country. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts. Check the notification link for details of the state wise vacancy details.

Apprentice-4000 Posts

BOB 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized by the Central Government.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

Age Limit

Min: 20 years

Max: 28 years

Relaxation in upper age limit as per the government norms.

Selection Procedure

Selection for Apprentice posts will be done on the basis of various stages process including-

Online Examination,

Document Verification, and

Test of local language of the State

Stipend/ Benefit

The apprentices are eligible for the stipend as mentioned in the notification during their engagement period of 01 (one) year.

Metro / Urban Branches Rs.15,000/- per month

Rural / Semi-Urban Branches Rs.12,000/- per month

How To Apply For BOB Apprentice 2025

Under the recruitment process, candidates will have to mandatorily first register themselves, if eligible, in the Apprenticeship portals of Government of India viz NATS portal https://nats.education.gov.in (Navigate to the “Student Register/Login” section) and

NAPS portal https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Those registered on NAPS portal will have to go to https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/apprenticeship/opportunity and type “Bank of Baroda” in the section “Search By Establishment Name”.