49 vacancies have been advertised by the state-owned bank, Bank of Baroda. The vacancies span across 12 Gujrat districts and Union Territories. Know eligibility and other details here.

Bank of Baroda recruitment: State-run Bank of Baroda is on a recruitment drive for candidates looking for a job in banking. This comes as welcome news for some as the world is going through the coronavirus crisis and jobs are scant. The bank is looking for new employees for the post of Business Correspondent Supervisors.

Although, the advertisement mentioned that the recruitment will be conducted on a contractual basis and as such, will be for a limited amount of time. The bank advertised a total of 49 vacancies throughout the state of Gujarat and Union Territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Already retired bankers may also apply.

All freshers between ages 21 and 45 with graduation and have at least elementary knowledge of computers and the Internet are eligible to apply for the position. Although, those with professional qualifications such as BE(IT), MBA, MCA and MSc(IT) will be considered over other candidates. Also, only the candidates who live in the residency of the same district or the adjoining districts will be eligible to apply.

NOTE: To be able to serve the needs of the regional population efficiently, candidates should also be well-versed in the Gujarati language.

Total number of vacancies District/U.T

8 Navsari

8 Surat

6 Dahod

6 Panchmahal

4 Valsad

4 Mahisagar

4 Bharuch

3 Vadodara

2 Tapi

2 Narmada

1 Chhota Udaipur

1 Dadar and Nagar Haveli

Initially, the contract will be for 12 months, as mentioned in the notification issued by the bank. A regular review will be done after every 6 months, based on which the periodic extension will be done. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the bank has decided to not conduct any entrance tests for selection of the candidates. The aspirants will be selected based on the interviews. Performance of the candidate in the interview will be evaluated for their selections. A panel headed by the regional head of the bank will hold the interviews.

