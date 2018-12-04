Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Bank of Baroda for the posts of Special Officer. A notification has been issued to fill the 900 vacancies of Specialist Officers in Scale 1, Scale 2, and Scale 3 in disciplines of Legal, Wealth Management Services - Sales and Wealth Management Services - Operations.

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Bank of Baroda for the posts of Special Officer. A notification has been issued to fill the 900 vacancies of Specialist Officers in Scale 1, Scale 2, and Scale 3 in disciplines of Legal, Wealth Management Services – Sales and Wealth Management Services – Operations. The candidates who wish to apply for the posts can apply through the IBPS official website at www.ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobsplnov18/. The online application procedure will begin on December 5 and will last till December 26.

To successfully apply for the exam, candidates must fulfil all eligibility criteria as prescribed by the bank. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test followed by Group Discussion/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test. Candidates are advised to follow the website IBPS website regularly to get all regular updates.

Educational Qualification:

Legal Officer MMG/S-III: Graduation in Law and minimum 5 years of experience as Law Officer in Legal Dept.

Legal Officer MMG/S-II: Graduation in Law and minimum 3 years of experience as Law officer in Legal Dept.

Wealth Management Services – Sales MMG/S-II: MBA post Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Marketing/Sales/Retail.

Wealth Management Services – Sales JMG/S-I: Bachelor Degree in any stream and 2 years of experience in Sales/ Distribution of Wealth / Mutual Fund / Insurance Products in Banks, Mutual Funds, NBFC’s etc

Wealth Management Services – Operations MMG/S-II: 2 year MBA post-Bachelor Degree or Diploma.

Wealth Management Services – Operations JMG/S-I: 2 Year (MBA or equivalent) Post Graduation Degree or Diploma with specialisation in Marketing / Sales / Retail/Finance

Application Fee:

General/ OBC – Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PwD – Rs. 100/-

