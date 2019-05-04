Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2018: The interview schedule for the Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018 has been issued. All the candidates who have qualified the written exam and are shortlisted can check the interview schedule by visiting the official website of the Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.com.

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2018: The Bank of Baroda has issued the BOB SO interview schedule 2018 on Saturday, May 4, 2019. All the candidates who are going to appear for the interview can check the dates of the same by visiting the official website of the Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.com. The personal interview will be organised on May 9, 2019, at Mumbai. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 913 specialist officer posts will be filled. The official notice for the recruitment drive was issued on December 5, 2018, and the last date to apply for the same was December 28, 2018.

Interview Schedule for the Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2018:

All the shortlisted candidates will be kept on a probation period of 12 months or you can say for a year of active service from their date of joining the bank. The selection process comprises a written exam followed by the personal interview.

All the candidates who have qualified the main exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. The written examination for the recruitment was held on March 17, 2019, in India. The written exam has 50 questions each from the topics including English language, reasoning, professional knowledge and quantitative aptitude. All the candidates who have appeared for the written examination were supposed to answer a total of 200 questions in a time interval of two hours and each question in the exam contained one mark. The test was organised in the online mode and in both languages including English and Hindi. The written exam comprised only objective type questions.

About Bank of Baroda:

Bank of Baroda is basically an Indian company offering banking and financial services to the customers. The Bank of Baroda has secured 1145th rank on the Forbes Global 2000 list. The bank has total assets of more than 3.58 trillion and around 9,583 branches. The bank was founded in the year 19058 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III. The Bank of Baroda was nationalised in the year 1969.

