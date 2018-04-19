Bank of India Recruitment 2018: Bank of India is going to recruit people for the post of Officers (Credit) in the General Banking Stream. Reports say that there are 158 vacancies in the bank and candidates willing to apply can go to the official website for further information. Registration for the application will start tomorrow, April 20, while the last date for application is May, 5,2018. Here is everything you need to know to apply for Bank of India Recruitment 2018.

Bank of India Recruitment 2018: The recruitment for Bank of India (BOI) this year has been notified by the concerned bank through its official website recently. According to the BOI website, bankofindia.co.in, it is all set to recruit people against 158 vacancies for the post of Officers (Credit) in the General Banking Stream. Reports say that the registration process for the same starts from this Friday, April 20, 2018, i.e. tomorrow. The candidates who are interested to apply for the Bank of India recruitment can go to the official website of the bank and check out the full advertisement carefully.

Moreover, the application for the posts can be done online and the last date for applying is on May, 5,2018. To apply for the Bank of India Recruitment 2018, candidates need to follow these instructions given below:

• Log on to the official website – https://www.bankofindia.co.in

• Click on the ‘Career’ option

• Now go to the link ‘Recruitment of Officers(Credit) in General Banking Stream Project No. 2018-19/1 Notice dated 01.04.2018’

• Candidates will be directed to the application page. Now click Apply ‘Online’

• Fill up the application form and pay the application fee

• After completing the application process click ‘Submit’ (Do not forget to go through the details before submitting the form.)

• Now download the form and take a print out for future references.

However, for more details regarding the recruitment, the interested candidates are advised to go through BOI’s official website so that he/she can get a clear idea of the process. Meanwhile, the eligibility criteria for applying for the posts is that the candidates applying must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised institute with minimum 60% marks along with MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/ PGBM/ PGDBA from an institute of repute (2 – 3 year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD category will be entitled to relaxation of 5% i.e. minimum 55% marks at graduation level.

