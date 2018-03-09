AIBE 11 results have been declared by Bar Council of India on its official website at barcouncilofindia.org. Candidates can check the results declared by Bar Council of India at allindiabarexamination.com. Bar Council of India conducted the AIBE XI examination on December 3, 2017. The Bar Council of India is a statutory body established under the section 4 of advocates Act 1961 that regulates the legal practice and legal education in India. Know steps to check the AIBE-XI examination results declared by the Bar Council of India.

Bar Council of India has finally declared the AIBE XI results on it its official website at barcouncilofindia.org. Candidates can also check the result at allindiabarexamination.com. Bar Council of India conducted the AIBE XI examination on December 3, 2017. The Bar Council of India is a statutory body established under the section 4 of advocates Act 1961 that regulates the legal practice and legal education in India. Its members are elected from amongst the lawyers in India and as such represents the Indian bar. It prescribes standards of professional conduct, etiquettes and exercises disciplinary jurisdiction over the bar.

It also sets standards for legal education and grants recognition to universities whose degree in law will serve as a qualification for students to enrol themselves as advocates upon graduation. Eligible persons having a recognised law degree are admitted as advocates on the rolls of the state bar Councils. The Advocates Act, 1961 empowers state bar councils to frame their own rules regarding enrolment of advocates. The Council’s enrolment committee may scrutinise a candidate’s application. Those admitted as advocates by any state bar council are eligible to take the All India Bar Examination which is conducted by the Bar Council of India.

Steps to check the AIBE-XI examination results declared by the Bar Council of India:

Firstly visit the official website of Bar Council of India at barcouncilofindia.org, students can also directly visit all allindiabarexamination.com

Now, click on notification for result AIBE-XI

After clicking the candidates will be redirected to another page, then candidates will be required to fill their roll number and date of birth to check the results

Now, click on the submit to check results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of their result for further reference

