BARC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from candidates for Scientific Officer posts at barconlineexam.in. The last date for submission of the online applications through the official website is January 31, 2019. For more details read further.

BARC Recruitment 2019: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Scientific Officer (Group A) posts through its academic programme. All Engineering graduates and science postgraduates can check the official notification by logging into the website of BARC and start applying for the posts through barconlineexam. According to the reports, the last date for submission of the online applications have has been scheduled for January 31, 2019.

Also, candidates who want to apply must go through the official notification available on the website of BARC before applying for the post. According to the official website, online registration has already commenced. The statement on the homepage of the website reads, ” The Online Registration will conclude on 31/JAN/2019. Kindly post your queries if any, through Helpdesk link only”.

How to check the notification and apply online?

Log into the official website of BARC – barconlineexam

Click on the moving link that reads, “Apply Online”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Now, go through the details in the page

Click on the “I have read and understood the information from Information Brochure” option

A registration option will pop up

Click on the same and proceed to fill the application form

Submit the form and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to apply online: https://www.i-register.co.in/BARCREGENG19/frmdeclare.aspx

