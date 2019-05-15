BARC Hospital Recruitment 2019: The walk-in interview will be taking place on May 21 for which the interested candidate are required to reach the venue on time along with relevant documents.

BARC Hospital Recruitment 2019: BARC Hospital has invited applications for the post of Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer on its official website and interested candidates are required to come directly for the walk-in interview on May 21, 2019. The interview process will for 12 posts.

The hospital has following vacancies for appointment to the following posts which have 3-year tenure:

Medicine: 4

Surgery: 3

Paediatric: 2

Anaesthesia: 1

Pathology:1

Radiology: 1

BARC Hospital Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for postgraduate resident medical officer posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates are required to be MS/MD/DNB degree or diploma holder from a recognized university. The candidates having diploma must have a minimum of 2 years of postgraduate diploma experience in the required field.

Documents required: Interested candidates are required to attend the walk-in interview along with a copy of Xerox and original ones of the relevant documents such as date of birth certificate, educational qualification certificate for class 10, 12. They are also required to bring along MBBS and postgraduate certificates including the mark sheet, passing certificate and internship experience if any. A self-attested passport size photograph is also required. If possible, get extra passport size photographs to avoid inconvenience.

BARC Hospital Recruitment 2019: Salary

Consolidated monthly pay Rs 86,000 for the first year, Rs 88,000 for the 2nd year and Rs 90,000 for the 3rd year.

Age Limit: Up to 40 years

BARC Hospital Recruitment 2019: Where do you need to come for the Walk-in-interview?

Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on May 21, 2019, at BARC Hospital conference room, 1st floor, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai- 400094 along with relevant documents.

Qualification and Remuneration:

Jr. Resident Doctor: MBBS from a recognized university with one-year

internship experience from a recognized institution

MBBS from a recognized university with one-year internship experience from a recognized institution Consolidated pay : Rs. 72,000/ per month.

Rs. 72,000/ per month. Sr. Resident Doctor: MBBS degree from a recognized university along with PG Diploma in the requisite discipline recognized by Medical Council of India or MBBS degree along with one year experience as Junior Resident

Doctor.

BARC Hospital is a multi-disciplinary 390 bedded hospital catering to the medical needs of the employees of the Department of Atomic Energy. The hospital is recognized by National Board of Examinations for DNB in General Medicine, Paediatrics, Surgery, Anesthesia, ENT, Pathology, Opthalmology, Obstetric and Gynecology, Psychiatry and Orthopedic seats.

