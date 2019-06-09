BARC Recruitment 2019: The application process for 74 Work Assistant vacancies are now open at barc.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the last date for submission of applications and how to apply in this article.

BARC Recruitment 2019: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre or BARC has released a notification for hiring candidates for the posts of Work Assistant through its official website – barc.gov.in. All the candidates who are interested to submit their applications for the vacancies can check the details in the notification. The application process is now open on the official website of BARC. According to reports, there are 74 vacancies against the posts.

According to the reports, the online application process has started on June 8, 2019. Candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria and have requisite qualification to apply to the posts. The last date for submission of the filled up application forms through the prescribed format has been scheduled for July 1, 2019 official website. Candidates must have 10th pass school leaving certificate from a recognized Board. Candidates must note that those who are shortlisted for the posts will get a remuneration of Rs. 18000/- per month.

BARC Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Online application submission starts: June 8 2019

Last date for submission of application: 1 July 2019

BARC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Work Assistant total posts – 74 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Visit the official website of BARC as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link to apply for the posts

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, fill in the application form with the necessary details

Then upload documents and submit on or before 1 July 2019

Take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website BARC: http://www.barc.gov.in/

