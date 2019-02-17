Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has finally published the admit cards for an orientation course for Engineering Graduates and Science (OCES) 2019 examination and the aspirants who will be appearing for the exam are advised to download it from the official website soon. Also, they can regularly check the notifications from their site barconlineexam.in.

An examination will be organised by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre to hire officials for the position of Scientific Officer. The aspirants who are going to sit the test are advised to keep a track of every detail. Well, on that note, we have mentioned here all the steps to download the admit card. This will guide you to directly get it and not waste time in searching the links!

Step 1: Go on the official website of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre which is barconlineexam.in

Step 2: Find and click on the option of ‘Download admit card for ‘OCES/ DGFS 2019 exam’.

Step 3: A window will appear in front of you, enter the credentials required such as roll number, date of birth.

Step 4: Your admit card will now appear on the screen, download it immediately!

Step 5: Get a print out of the hall ticket for further use.

Well, according to the rule, the aspirants should keep in mind that a trainee scientific officer is supposed to score at least 50% marks on completion of the training programme to pass the course in one go. After that, they will be recruited as scientific officers in any of these DAE units, take a look!

1. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai

2. Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam

3. Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore

4. Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC), Kolkata

5. Heavy Water Board (HWB), Mumbai

6. Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad

7. Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), Mumbai

8. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), Mumbai

9. Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI),Kalpakkam

10. Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), Jaduguda

11. Atomic Minerals Directorate of Exploration & Research (AMD), Hyderabad

12. Directorate of Construction , Services & Estate Management (DCSEM) Mumbai

