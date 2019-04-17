Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has vacancies for the positions of a trainee scientific officer. The candidates who sat for the test can now check their scores on the official website of BARC, which is barconlineexam.in. As the authorities have now released the results on the official website, here are the easy ways to check the scores. Save yourself from the chaos and find the website here!

BARC Scientific Officer OCES/ DGFS results 2019: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has finally declared the results for the examinations of orientation course for Engineering Graduates and Science (OCES) 2019. The candidates who sat for the test can now check their scores on the official website of BARC, which is barconlineexam.in..

Step 1: Go on the official website of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre which is barconlineexam.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the option of Download results for OCES/ DGFS 2019 exam.

Step 3: As a new window appears on the screen, provide the required credentials including roll number, date of birth.

Step 4: Now, the results will flash on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result for further use and get a hardcopy.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has vacancies for the positions of a trainee scientific officer. Candidates who want to be hired in this should score at least score a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks on completion of the training programme. Only after that, they would be able to pass the course successfully. The candidates who clear it with 50 per cent or plus will then gets postings as scientific officers in one of the following units of DAE, take a look!

1. Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR)Kalpakkam

2. Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai

3. Services & Estate Management (DCSEM) Mumbai

4. Hyderabad and Directorate of Construction

5. Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore

6. Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC), Kolkata

7. Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), Jaduguda

8. Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI), Kalpakkam

9. Heavy Water Board (HWB), Mumbai

10. Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad

11. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), Mumbai

12. Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), Mumbai

