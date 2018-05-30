Deep down, I had a feeling that I will top the exams, but I didn’t share it with anyone as I thought people will poke fun at me. I’m glad that my efforts have paid off. I did not take tuition. Our schoolteachers and my aunt Ramandeep Kaur always helped me in studies. I want to crack the civil services exam and will begin preparing for it," said the daughter of Barnala farmer, Taranpreet Kaur who bagged the third rank in CBSE class 10 examination.

Daughter of Barnala farmer, Taranpreet Kaur has scored 497 out of 500. Kaur has bagged the third position in the CBSE Class 10 examination which was announced on Tuesday, May 29. Hailing from a small village Bazidke Khurd, she has topped in her state. A student of Broadway Public School, Manal village, Taranpreet was quoted saying, “Deep down, I had a feeling that I will top the exams, but I didn’t share it with anyone as I thought people will poke fun at me. I’m glad that my efforts have paid off.”

She further added, “I did not take tuition. Our schoolteachers and my aunt Ramandeep Kaur always helped me in studies. I want to crack the civil services exam and will begin preparing for it.”

Taranpreet’s mother Harpreet Kaur, a class 12 pass out, said, “My girl has overcome many obstacles.” While her father Tarlochan Singh has studied up to class 9 and own 16 acres of land. Broadway Public School chairman Ranjit Singh Cheema said, “Taranpreet has brought laurels to her school. We will support her for higher studies.”

The CBSE Class 10 board results 2018 were announced on Tuesday. Students who had appeared for the exam can log in to cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. A total of 5 students have topped the CBSE examination. Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin. All have scored 499 marks out of 500 to top CBSE Class 10th Examination. Students can check their scorecard on the official websites and can also download the result for reference while applying for admissions in other school and further studies.

