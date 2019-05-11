BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2019: Apply for 23 Staff Nurse, ICU Technician and other posts: candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to the Director, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati-781016 on or before 31 May 2019.

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati (BBCI) invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse, ICU Technician and other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before May 31, 2019.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to the Director, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati-781016 on or before 31 May 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts – 23

Staff Nurse – 17 posts

Social Investigator – 2 posts

ICU Technician – 1 post

Physiotherapist- 1 post

Speech and Swallowing Therapist – 1 post

Clinical Coordinator- 1 post

Pay Scale:

Staff Nurse – Rs.17,790 per month

Clinical Coordinator – Rs. 10,000/- per month

ICU Technician – Rs.15,180 per month

Physiotherapist – Rs.17,790 per month

Speech and Swallowing Therapist – Rs.17,790 per month

Social Investigator -Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit:

Candidates should have age below 30 years

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Staff Nurse – B.Sc. Nursing with minimum of 1 year of Nursing Experience. Preference will be given to candidate having Oncology Nursing experience

Clinical Coordinator – Science Graduate with a one-year working experience in the health-related institution.

Candidate must have biology as one subject in Class-XII standard

ICU Technician – B.Sc with 55% marks and one-year certificate/ diploma course in ICU.

Physiotherapist – HS Science with Diploma / Degree in Physiotherapy of not less than 3 years duration from a recognized board/university/ Institute. Minimum 2 years experience in physiotherapy in a recognized hospital / Institute / its equivalent

Speech and Swallowing Therapist – Hold a recognised qualification in Speech and Language Therapy and registered with the Speech and Language Therapy Registration Board / Council

Social Investigator – MSW from a recognized university with a minimum of 2 years working experience in a hospital set-up.

