BBMKU Result 2019: Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU), Dhanbad has released the BBMKU Result for BCom Sem 1 and BSc Sem 1 online. All those candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the results by visiting the official website of the university i.e. bbmkuniv.in.

Apart from the results, the university has also released the key statistical highlights for the BBMKU Result 2019.

As per the stats shared by the university, BSS Mahila College, affiliated with the BBMKU has put up a good performance in the science stream by securing 69.74% success ratio for B.Sc.

Another college affiliated with BBMKU, SSLNT College has also shown good performance in BCom Sem 1 result with 95.7% of students clearing the exam.

Steps to check BBMKU Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BBMKU bbmkuniv.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link of result for UG Semester 1 (2018-21)

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select ‘UG’ as course type from the dropdown menu

Step 5: Select ‘I’ as semester type from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Select Arts / Science / Commerce stream from the dropdown menu

Step 7: Enter your Exam Roll Number

Step 8: Verify the details provided on the page and click on ‘Get Result’ button

Step 9: Check BBMKU Result 2019 displayed on the screen

Step 10: Download PDF or take printout for future reference

