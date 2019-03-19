The direct link to check result for the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) is inside, the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective results via the official website. The examination was conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon.

BBOSE 2018 result declared: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has declared its results for the December exam today on March 19, 2019. THe BBOSE announced its result for class 10 and 12 examinations on the official website of bbose.org. The examination for the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) was conducted in the month of December 2018.

As per the official datesheet, the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) 10th and 12th class examination was held on January 3, 2019, and went on till January 16, 2019. The exam was held in two shifts morning- 10 am to 1 pm and an afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The practical exam for Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) was conducted from January 17, 2019, to January 22, 2019.

How to check Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) result:

Step 1: Check the official website of Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE)- bbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading as- Result of secondary and senior secondary examination December 2018.

more steps below

Step 3: New page will open, enter the examination type

Step 4: Enter the credentials it asks for- roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) result will appear on the main screen

Step 7: Download and keep a print out for future references

Applicants are required to check and verify the information provided. In case of any discrepancy, the student has to inform the board.

Direct link to download result: here

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) is an independent body under the Education Department of Bihar. The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) was established in 2011 as a government registered society as an educational institution providing open and distance learning.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More