The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) on Tuesday released the admit card for class 10th at its official website i.e. bbose.org. The candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to download the admit card. Candidates can log in using their Enrollment number or through details like the father’s name and date of birth (DOB).

Earlier the board released the exam date with the first test to be held on January 3, 2019. Bihar open board conducts the first session in the month of June followed by the second session in the month of October. However, this year, the 2nd exams have been delayed and so, after the June session here we are with BBOSE 10th exam date December 2018.

HERE ARE THE STEPS TO DOWNLOAD 10th BBOSE SECOND ADMIT CARD

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board Open School.

Step 2: Click on “BBOSE 10th Admit Card December 2018” click in the section “News @ BBOSE”.

Step 3: Now the form by submitting all the required credentials. Click on the submit button.

Step 4: Once, you will submit the credentials, your BBOSE 10th Admit Card December 2018 will appear to you.

Step-5: Download the admit card and take the printout of it for the future reference.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD BBOSE ADMIT CARD

