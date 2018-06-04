The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Intermediate results for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website soon. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar Board and also keep their admit cards handy so that they can download their BSEB Class 12 results 2018 as soon as it is published at biharboard.ac.in soon.

The students who have been eagerly waiting for their Bihar Intermediate results 2018 can bid goodbye to their anxieties as the Bihar Board Class 12 results is soon going to be announced by the Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) on its official website. The Board had conducted the Bihar Board inter exam during the month of February. According to reports, the Board official had said that the BSEB Class 12 results will be published on June 20, 2018. Earlier, it was speculated that the results would be declared by Bihar School Examination Board on June 6, 2018, however the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Students who had appeared for the 2017-18 academic year examination and are eagerly waiting for their results can check their HS Final results as soon as it is uploaded on the official website of the Board. However, there might be some difficulty in accessing the results o the declaration day due to heavy traffic on the official website. In that case, students can even check their results on other third party websites such as indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, etc. Moreover, the Matriculation or Class 10 annual exam results are also expected to release on June 20, 2018.

ALSO READ: NEET Result 2018 likely to be out @ cbseneet.nic.in tomorrow, see details

Students can check their Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of the Bihar Board at –biharboard.ac.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, “BSEB Class 12 Results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Now enter the requisite details such as your Roll Number and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the ‘BSEB Intermediate Result 2018’ and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of the Board directly, click here: Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018

ALSO READ: UPSC NDA and NA (II) 2018 online registrations to commence on June 6, check details @ upsc.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App