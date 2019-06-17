BCECE Admit Card 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board BCECE 2019 hall ticket will be released on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The admit card will be released only through the online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam can download the admit card on the board's website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECE Admit Card 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board BCECE 2019 admit card will be released on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The admit card will be released only through online mode on the official website of the board. Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam can check and download the admit card on the board website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECE 2019 examination will be conducted on June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2019, as per the new schedule released by the board. BCECE 2019 Agriculture Science exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 29, while the PCMB examination will be conducted on June 30, 2019. Candidates will need their email id and password to access the admit card. The simple steps to download admit card are provided here for candidates to follow.

BCECE Admit Card 2019: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board on bceceboard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link says ‘Download Admit Card BCECE 2019’

Step 3: Enter the e-mail id and password. Click on submit button to proceed

Step 4: The admit card will display on the screen

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Download for future use.

Candidates can check all the details mentioned on the admit card thoroughly. If there is a discrepancy, candidates must contact the examination authorities immediately. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can print a copy of the hall ticket for future use.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. It conducts the competitive examinations annually for the students who are willing to admission in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the institutions of the state of Bihar.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App