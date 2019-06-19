BCECE admit card 2019 out: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit cards for the BCECE exam 2019. The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE admit card 2019 out: The admit cards for the BCECE 2019 have been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board. All the candidates who have filled the application for the same can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Previously, the admit cards for the exam were expected to release on June 13, 2019, but after that, in an official notification, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board stated that the release of the admit cards are delayed and now they will release on June 17, 2019. According to the new schedule issued by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), the BCECE 2019 examination will now be conducted on June 29 and 30, 2019. The BCECE 2019 Agriculture Science examination will be conducted on June 29, 2019, and the BCECE 2019 P.C.M.B. examination will be conducted on June 30, 2019.

Steps to download the BCECE admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Tap the link saying Download Admit Card BCECE 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the tab saying admit card present on the new page.

Step 5: Enter the credentials in the mentioned fields to make a login.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the BCECE 2019 admit card.

Step 9: Take a print out of the BCECE 2019 admit card in order to take it with you to the examination centre.

All the candidates are required to check all the details on the admit card and in case of any error, the candidates are supposed to immediately contact the examination authorities.

