BCECE Admit Card 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is all set to release the BCECE Admit Card 2019 or BCECE Hall Ticket 2019 or BCECE Call Letter 2019 for the upcoming Bihar BCECE Agriculture Science exam 2019 on its official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. All those who are appearing in the examination cam check keep an eye on the Board’s official website and download the BCECE Admit Card 2019 as soon as it is released.

The Bihar Board will conduct the BCECE Agriculture Science exam 2019 on June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2019. This is the new schedule released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board. Candidates can check the instructions to download the Hall Tickets of the examination given below.

How to check the Bihar BCECE Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Download BCECE Admit Card 2019

On clicking, the candidate will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the admit card link

Enter the Registration No. and Date of Birth in the space provided

Click on submit

The BCECE Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the BCECE Admit Card 2019: https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/

