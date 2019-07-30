BCECE Result 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, has released the BCECE Result 2019 on its official website. The combined entrance test was conducted for admission to bachelor’s level courses like paramedical, pharmacy, and engineering.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam for the combined entrance test conducted for admission to bachelor’s level courses – paramedical, pharmacy, and engineering can check their result on the official site of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB and can check the result. The result is available in the form of a merit list.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination was conducted on June 29 & 30, 2019 across various centers in the state. The BCECEB merit list released on July 30, 2019, includes the names of students who had applied and successfully qualified for polytechnic, engineering, medical and paramedical exams.

Steps to check/ download BCECE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of Rank Card of BCECE -2019

Step 3: Click on the link and your rank card will be available on the screen.

Step 4: Check your result and download the rank card for future reference.

Candidates must note that those who are shortlisted should complete the counseling procedure and payment of admission fee, in order to freeze their seat.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination is conducted by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board as constituted under the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995 for admission in various professional courses in different Engineering colleges, Medical colleges, Agriculture colleges under the Govt.of Bihar.

for more information and regular updates, candidates should keep a track on the website of BCECE.





