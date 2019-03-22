BCI Guwahati Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for the post according to their eligibility criteria. The appointment will be made only for 1 year. Candidates will no be given any TA/DA for appearing in the interview.

BCI Guwahati Recruitment 2019: Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute has started accepting applications for the post of Social worker, Staff Nurse and Other Posts. According to the eligibility criteria, candidates can apply for the post and appear for the walk-in-interview on March 25, 2019.

Details regarding the important date of the recruitment:

The date for the Walk- in- interview is March 25, 2019

Details regarding the post in BBCI Guwahati :

For the post of Doctor: 01 Post

For the post of Staff Nurse: 01 Post

For the post of Social Worker cum Counselor: 01 Post

Details regarding the eligibility Criteria of the post:

For the post of Doctor:

Candidate must hold MBBS or BDS from an authorized medical institution

For the post of Staff Nurse:

Candidate must hold GNM from an authorised Institution

For the post-Social Worker cum Counselor

Candidate must hold M.S.W. from an authorised Institute

Procedures regarding the application of the post :

Eligible candidate can apply for the post and attend the walk-in-interview with the required documents.

The cancer institute was set up by a non-government organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’. Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah was a freedom fighter, great physician and contributor of Assam. During 1958 in Guwahati at a public meeting, a decision was taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati in the remembering memory of Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah. Late Dr. Kanak Chandra Borooah, eminent brother of Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah was the Founder Secretary and Late Debendra Nath Sarma was the Founder President, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, Late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, Dr. Ghanashyam Das, Bishnuram Medhi,Dr Birendra Nath Choudhury and many others worked relentlessly for the development of the Institute since its establishment.

The Institute was generally inaugurated on November 18, 1973, and came into the function from 1974. The Institute was recognized as Regional Cancer Centre by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India in the year 1980. The institute was handed over to Government of Assam on August 6, 1986.

The Institute performs radiotherapy, M.Ch in Surgical Oncology, 2 Years Post Graduate Fellowship Programme in Head, DM in Medical Oncology,& Neck Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Medical Oncology and Onco-Pathology in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, PhD, M.Sc in Radiological Physics

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More