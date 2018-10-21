Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) Jobs Notification: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), a government of India enterprise, has invited applications for recruitment of various executive positions in the organisation on its official website of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) - bcplonline.co.in. The BCPL has invited applications for the posts of Deputy General Manager, Chief Manager, Senior Manager and Deputy Manager Posts (Total 4 nos).

The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), a government of India enterprise, has invited applications for recruitment of various executive positions in the organisation on its official website of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) – bcplonline.co.in. The BCPL has invited applications for the posts of Deputy General Manager, Chief Manager, Senior Manager and Deputy Manager Posts (Total 4 nos). Candidates appointed at different grades will be placed under probation for one year in their respective grade / pay scale.

The organisation has issued an official notification BCPL-25/2018 in this regard. Eligible candidates have been asked to apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 22 October 2018 (23.59 hrs).

BCPL Vacancy Details:

Deputy General Manager or Chief Manager (Finance and Accounts) – 1 Post

Chief Manager (Law) Senior Manager (Law)- 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Laboratory) – 2 Post





Important Date:

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application- September 29, 2018 from 10:00 am

Last Date for Submission of Online Application – October 22, 2018 till 11:59 pm

How to Apply:

Eligible and interested candidates will be required to apply online through BCPL website www.bcplonline.co.in. No other means / mode of application shall be accepted. Before applying the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms. The registration will be provisional as the eligibility will be verified only at the time of interview. Mere issue of Admit Card / Interview Call Letter will not imply acceptance of candidature. Candidature of a registered candidate is liable to be rejected at any stage of recruitment process or even on joining, if any information provided by the candidate is found to be false or not in conformity with the eligibility criteria at any stage or if candidate fails to produce valid documentary proof in support of his/her eligibility.

Before registration the candidate must ensure the following:

1) Valid e-mail ID, which should remain valid for at least one year. No change in the e-mail ID will be allowed once entered.

2) Candidates should ensure that they possess requisite qualification at the time of applying.

3) Candidates should have latest passport size photograph as well as photograph of signature in digital form (.jpg or .jpeg only of less than 500 kb size) for uploading with the application form.

4) Candidates are advised to read carefully instructions for online submission of application. The same is available in the website.

5) While filling online application the candidates must carefully follow all the steps. Incomplete application / application without fee (not applicable for SC / ST / PWD candidates) / application not fulfilling any eligibility criteria will be rejected summarily. No communication will be entertained from applicants in this regard. After applying online, the candidate is required to download the system generated Pay in slip and Registration Slip with unique registration number and other essential details.

6) Candidates are not required to send any document to BCPL, Lepetkata at this stage. The candidates will be allowed to appear in the Written Test / Trade Test, if applicable, only if they possess the valid Photo Admit Card which will be available for downloading from the BCPL website as per schedule notified from time to time.

7) The application being online, if during verification of documents prior to interview, it is found that the candidate does not possess the requisite eligibility criteria, he / she will not be allowed to appear for the interview and no TA will be paid.

Exam Fee:

Candidates belonging to General and OBC category are required to pay a nonrefundable application fees of 200/- (Rupees two hundred only). SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of above fees provided they produce SC /ST /PH certificate as applicable, issued by the Competent Authority at the time of interview. The fees once paid will not be refunded on any account nor would this fee be held in reserve for future exam / selection.

Payment can be made through net-banking / credit card / debit card only. No other mode of payment will be accepted. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking online through the payment gateway made available. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

Health/ Medical Benefits:

Appointment to the above posts will be subject to the candidate being medically fit as per the standards prescribed for the post by the Company. Every candidate appointed to a post in the Company shall be required to get their Pre-Employment Medical Examination done in a Central/State Government Hospital (having the status of minimum District Hospital) or in BCPL nominated Empanelled Hospitals.

Medical Criteria in Respect to Eye Power:

In respect of technical officers, total myopia (including the cylinder) shall not exceed – 4.00D. The total amount of hypermetropia (including the cylinder) shall not exceed +4.00D in each eye. In respect of non-technical officers, total myopia shall not exceed -8.00D. The total amount of hypermetropia shall not exceed +6.00D in case of candidates above the age of 20 years.

Documents Required:

Candidates will be required to produce original documents along with one set of selfattested copies of the following testimonials / documents at the time of interview for verification of documents failing which he / she will not be permitted to appear in the interview nor any Travelling Allowance will be reimbursed / paid by the Company to the candidate:

1) Document in support of Date of Birth proof.

2) Caste / Tribe certificate (for SC / ST / OBC-NCL candidates as applicable) in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority, Disability certificate (in case of PWD candidates) in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority and Ex-servicemen Proof (in case of Ex-servicemen candidates)

3) All Certificates / Testimonials in respect of all qualifications (all semester/ year wise Mark Sheets & Degree certificates starting from matriculation onwards).

4) Experience certificates / Documents issued by the Employer in support of experience details mentioned by candidate in the online Application Form.

5) NOC from the employer in case candidate is employed in a Central / State Government / PSU / Semi Government organization.

All correspondence wherever required with candidates shall be done through e-mail / SMS only. All information regarding examination schedule / Admit Card / result of Written Test / interview schedule and call letters etc. shall be provided through email / uploading on BCPL website. Responsibility of receiving, downloading and printing of Admit Card / Interview Call Letter / any other information shall be of the candidate. BCPL will not be responsible for any loss of e-mail sent, due to invalid / wrong e-mail ID provided by the candidate or for delay.

