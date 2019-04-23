BCPL Recruitment 2019: The application deadline is April 30, 2019. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official website to get the latest update related to the test and apply asap on bcplonline.co.in

BCPL Recruitment 2019: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Dibrugarh, Assam has invited applications for graduate and technician apprentice posts. Interested candidates are required to apply for the post on the official website ie., bcplonline.co.in by April 30, 2019. The candidates for the aforementioned profiles will have to undergo a written test and personal interview.

Important dates to remember:

The application process began from March 8, 2019

Application submission last date: April 30, 2019

Here’s the list of vacancies for graduate apprentices:

Mechanical- 10

Electrical- 12

Chemical- 15

Instrumentation- 05

Telecom- 03

Computer Science- 03

Civil- 03

Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices- 15 posts

Mechanical- 5 posts

Electrical- 5 posts

Chemical- 5 posts

Stipend to be offered:

For Graduate Apprentices: Rs 7500

For Technician (Diploma Holder)- Rs 5000

Eligibility Criteria for Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts:

For Graduate Apprentices: Engineering degree from a Statutory University in a relevant discipline.

For Technician (Diploma holder): A diploma in engineering granted by a recognised university in a relevant discipline.

Age Limit: 30 years

Selection criteria for graduate and technician apprentice posts: The selection will be based on written test and personal interview.

