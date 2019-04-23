BCPL Recruitment 2019: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Dibrugarh, Assam has invited applications for graduate and technician apprentice posts. Interested candidates are required to apply for the post on the official website ie., bcplonline.co.in by April 30, 2019. The candidates for the aforementioned profiles will have to undergo a written test and personal interview.
Important dates to remember:
The application process began from March 8, 2019
Application submission last date: April 30, 2019
Here’s the list of vacancies for graduate apprentices:
Mechanical- 10
Electrical- 12
Chemical- 15
Instrumentation- 05
Telecom- 03
Computer Science- 03
Civil- 03
Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices- 15 posts
Mechanical- 5 posts
Electrical- 5 posts
Chemical- 5 posts
Stipend to be offered:
For Graduate Apprentices: Rs 7500
For Technician (Diploma Holder)- Rs 5000
Eligibility Criteria for Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts:
For Graduate Apprentices: Engineering degree from a Statutory University in a relevant discipline.
For Technician (Diploma holder): A diploma in engineering granted by a recognised university in a relevant discipline.
Age Limit: 30 years
Selection criteria for graduate and technician apprentice posts: The selection will be based on written test and personal interview.