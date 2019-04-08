BCPL Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts under Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited. Candidates are advised to apply to the post on the official website -bcplonline.co.in on or before April 30, 2019. Check the important details below.

Important Date:

• March 8, 2019: Starting Date for Submission of Online Application

• April 30, 2019: Last date for the submission of the application

Vacancy details:

• Telecom – 03

• Computer Science – 03

• Civil – 03

• Mechanical – 10

• Electrical – 12

• Chemical – 15

• Instrumentation – 05

Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices – 15 Posts

• Electrical – 5 Posts

• Chemical – 5 Posts

• Mechanical – 5 Posts

Salary:

• Graduate Apprentices – Rs. 7500/- per month

• Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices – Rs. 5000/- per month

Educational Qualification:

• Graduate Apprentices – Candidates must have a Degree in Engineering or Technology certified by a Statutory University in a relevant field. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in a relevant discipline. Graduate examination of professional bodies recognised by the State Government or Central Government.

• Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices – Candidates must have a Diploma in Engineering or Technology certified by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in the relevant field. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in the relevant field. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government.

Age Limit:

30 Years

Selection Procedure:

Those candidates who would be shortlisted would have to appear for the written test or personal interview or both the written test and Personal Interview.

