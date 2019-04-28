BCPL Recruitment 2019: Last date to submit applications is April 30, apply for 66 graduate and technician apprentice posts @bcplonline.co.in

BCPL Recruitment 2019: The submission of forms was started from March 8, 2019. The last date of submission of online application forms will be Tuesday i.e April 30, 2019. The candidates for the aforementioned profiles will have to undergo a written test and personal interview.

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) is hiring for 66 graduate and technician apprentice posts. Interested candidates are required to apply for the post on the official website @bcplonline.co.in by April 30, 2019. The candidates for the aforementioned profiles will have to undergo a written test and personal interview.

Here’s the list of vacancies for graduate apprentices: 51 posts

Mechanical- 10

Electrical- 12

Chemical- 15

Instrumentation- 05

Telecom- 03

Computer Science- 03

Civil- 03

Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices- 15 posts

Mechanical- 5 posts

Electrical- 5 posts

Chemical- 5 posts

Stipend:

For Graduate Apprentices: Rs 7500

Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices – Rs. 5000

Eligibility Criteria for Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts:

For Graduate Apprentices: Engineering degree from a Statutory University in a relevant discipline. Graduate examination of professional bodies recognised by the State Government or Central Government.

For Technician (Diploma holder): A diploma in engineering granted by a recognised university in a relevant discipline. Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline. Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government.

