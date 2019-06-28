Bharathidasan University has announced UG, PG results for the April exams. Students who appeared in the exam can now download the result on the official website, bdu.ac.in.

Bharathidasan University has declared undergraduate and postgraduate courses result for the April exams. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the result on the official website, bdu.ac.in. The BDU results have been released only in online mode. As per the latest update, the official website is not working currently but the students are advised to stay calm. For downloading the result, candidates have to provide required details like registration number and date of birth. Students who have managed to get 40% or above in the annual examination will only qualify for the next year. For more details, students would have to visit the official website.

How to check BDU results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BDU, bdu,ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result section

Step 3: Select the year and course

Step 4: Enter required details like registration number and date of birth and submit

Step 5: The Bharathidasan University results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

All students are advised to cross-check the details and information provided by the Unversity. In case of any dispute, students must immediately contact the University administration and get it rectified.

Bharathidarshan University, named after the great revolutionary Tamil Poet, Bharathidasan(1891-1964), was established in February 1982. The main motto of the University ‘We will create a brave new world’ has been taken from the poetic verses.

