BECIL Recruitment 2019: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited the applications for 2,684 vacant Skilled Manpower, Consultant Engineer, Accounts Executive and other posts under BECIL Recruitment 2019 on the official website beciljobs.com before July 25, 2019. It is a golden opportunity for the 8th pass government jobs aspirants who had ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman.

Eligible candidates can apply for the post of Skilled Manpower, Un-Skilled Manpower and other posts till July 25, 2019. With certain educational qualification can apply for BECIL Recruitment 2019. Besides ITI certificates, Commerce graduates can also apply for BECIL Recruitment 2019. They should have proficiency of Hindi and English to apply for the post. Online application will be begun from July 10, 2019.

Notification Details:

BECIL/CONTRACT JOB /Advt.2019/02, Dated 05 April 2019

The last date to apply for the post is July 25, 2019

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited

Vacancy Details

Total Posts- 2,684

Skilled Manpower- 1336

Un-Skilled Manpower- 1342

Consultant (Electrical Engineer)- 04

Accounts Executive- 02

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Skilled Manpower– ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman is recognised by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering. Also Overhead Certificate for Electrical Safety. (Should have Reading and Writing Knowledge of Hindi and English)

Un-Skilled Manpower– 8th pass with any state education Board or equivalent institutional (Should have reading and writing knowledge of Hindi and reading knowledge of English)

Consultant (Electrical Engineer)– B. Tech (Electricals) from a recognised University

Accounts Executive- B. Com/M.Com/MBA (Finance)

