Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued notification for the recruitment of 2684 skilled manpower, consultant engineer, accounts executive, and other posts. The last date for submission of application is July 25, 2019.

Candidates will have to apply online with the official website of BECIL – beciljobs.com to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2019. Online application for BECIL Recruitment 2019 commenced from July 10, 2019, and will close on July 25, 2019.

Notification Details:

Important Dates:

Date of opening of application – July 10, 2019

Closing date of application – July 25, 2019

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 2684

Skilled Manpower – 1336

Un-Skilled Manpower – 1342

Consultant (Electrical Engineer) – 04

Accounts Executive – 02

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Skilled Manpower – ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering. Candidates should also possess Overheard Certificate for Electrical Safety. ( Should have reading and writing knowledge of Hindi and English).

Un-Skilled Manpower – 8th pass from any state education board or equivalent institution ( Should have reading and writing knowledge of Hindi and reading knowledge of English).

Consultant (Electrical Engineer) – B.Tech (Electricals) from a recognized University.

Accounts Executive – B.com/ M.Com/ MBA (Finance)

Guaranteed Minimum Wages (as per Government of Uttar Pradesh)

Skilled Manpower – Rs 9381

Un-Skilled Manpower – Rs 7613

Consultant (Electrical Engineer) – Salary based on merit/ experience and within the range of Rs 30,000-50,000

Accounts Executive – Salary based on merit/ experience and within the range of Rs 20,000-30,000

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online with the official website http:/ www.beciljobs.com/ on or before July 25, 2019

