BECIL Recruitment 2019 Job Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the 2684 skilled manpower, consultant engineer, accounts executive and other posts. All candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for BECIL Recruitment 2019. Apart from ITI certificate and engineering degree, candidates coming from commerce background can also reply for BECIL Recruitment 2019.
Candidates will have to apply online with the official website of BECIL – beciljobs.com to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2019. Online application for BECIL Recruitment 2019 commenced from July 10, 2019, and will close on July 25, 2019.
Notification Details:
Important Dates:
Date of opening of application – July 10, 2019
Closing date of application – July 25, 2019
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 2684
Skilled Manpower – 1336
Un-Skilled Manpower – 1342
Consultant (Electrical Engineer) – 04
Accounts Executive – 02
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Skilled Manpower – ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering. Candidates should also possess Overheard Certificate for Electrical Safety. ( Should have reading and writing knowledge of Hindi and English).
Un-Skilled Manpower – 8th pass from any state education board or equivalent institution ( Should have reading and writing knowledge of Hindi and reading knowledge of English).
Consultant (Electrical Engineer) – B.Tech (Electricals) from a recognized University.
Accounts Executive – B.com/ M.Com/ MBA (Finance)
Guaranteed Minimum Wages (as per Government of Uttar Pradesh)
Skilled Manpower – Rs 9381
Un-Skilled Manpower – Rs 7613
Consultant (Electrical Engineer) – Salary based on merit/ experience and within the range of Rs 30,000-50,000
Accounts Executive – Salary based on merit/ experience and within the range of Rs 20,000-30,000
How to Apply
Eligible candidates can apply online with the official website http:/ www.beciljobs.com/ on or before July 25, 2019